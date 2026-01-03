Kyrgyzstan outlines strategic measures to stabilize operation of Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 3. Kyrgyz authorities have outlined a series of strategic measures aimed at stabilizing the Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant, including addressing wage arrears, discontinuing obsolete production lines, and implementing plans to diversify the plant’s operations, Trend reports via the Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

An on-site meeting regarding the situation at the Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant was convened in the Jalal-Abad region, chaired by Bakyt Torobaev, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and the Processing Industry.

The meeting was attended by representatives from relevant government agencies, as well as the plant’s management and workforce.

During the session, participants examined the plant’s current operational status, production levels, wage issues, social concerns and discussed further actions necessary to ensure the long-term viability of the enterprise.

It was announced that the Cabinet of Ministers had prepared a draft order to resolve the wage arrears accumulated over the past three months, while efforts to attract potential investors were also ongoing. Bakyt Torobaev stated that all outstanding salaries are expected to be fully paid by the end of January 2026.

Until full-scale production is resumed, employees will be placed on unpaid leave. Those who choose to voluntarily resign will receive compensation in accordance with Kyrgyz labor laws.

Torobaev further revealed that a specialized working group would be formed to assess options for diversifying production and developing new business lines. He also confirmed that the manufacture of incandescent lamps would be phased out, given the decreasing global demand for such products.

Additionally, the Accounts Chamber of Kyrgyzstan will conduct a thorough review of the plant’s financial and managerial operations to enhance governance and improve overall efficiency.

At present, the Mayluu-Suu Lamp Plant produces several types of glass packaging, including bottles and jars, as well as LED lamps.

The Mayluu-Suu Lamp Plant, located in the city of Mayluu-Suu in the Jalal-Abad region, was established in 1964 and has undergone several organizational and legal transformations over the course of its history.