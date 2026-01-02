Uzbekistan plans to modernize five airports under public-private partnerships

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 2. Uzbekistan plans to modernize five major airports and transfer them to private management under public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements by 2030, according to the draft updated Uzbekistan-2030, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Justice.

At least one airport is expected to be handed over to a private partner each year. PPP projects will be financed jointly by Uzbekistan Airports and private partners, with the Ministry of Transport designated as the responsible authority for implementation.

The updated strategy builds on the previous version approved in September 2023, which focused on modernizing low-profit regional airports and transferring them to trust management under PPP arrangements. That version envisaged the modernization of six major airports, including through public-private partnerships.

As part of ongoing reforms, Uzbekistan Airports and South Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corporation signed a PPP agreement in October 2025 for the modernization and management of Urgench Airport.

In addition, reconstruction is underway at Namangan Airport, while a new airport is being built in Bukhara. Management of both airports is expected to be transferred to private operators in the future.