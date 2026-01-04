Türkiye сonducts large-scale operations in 14 provinces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Large-scale operations to combat arms smuggling were carried out in 14 Turkish provinces, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on his X account, Trend reports.

According to Yerlikaya, over the past two weeks, authorities seized 398 pistols, 175 shotguns, and 32 automatic weapons during operations in 14 provinces, including Istanbul. A total of 202 people suspected of involvement in smuggling have been detained.

Additionally, the activities of four workshops involved in the illegal production of weapons were suspended.