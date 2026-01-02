Kazakhstan plans to build full-cycle biopharmaceutical complex in Alatau

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 2. Kazakhstan plans to build a full-cycle biopharmaceutical complex in the Alatau Special Economic Zone, with total investments exceeding 103 billion tenge ($203 million), Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed a decree approving the investment agreement between the Ministry of Health and Kazakhstan's Khan Tengri Biopharma company. The facility will create more than 180 permanent jobs and aims to enhance domestic pharmaceutical production.

The plant will be equipped to produce 58 types of medicines, with a focus on manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The production portfolio will include 27 international non-patented drugs, particularly for oncology, autoimmune diseases, rare conditions, and inflammatory disorders.

According to the government's statement, the project is strategically significant for the country’s pharmaceutical sector, supporting the shift towards local production and phased import substitution of essential drugs. Some of the products will also be exported to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), CIS countries, and the Middle East.

The initiative is part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's decree to increase Kazakhstan's domestic pharmaceutical production to 50% of total market share.

