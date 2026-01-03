Azerbaijan names key public bodies to oversee waste management in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3.​ A presidential decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev to enhance waste management in the liberated territories came into effect on January 1, 2026. This decree establishes a comprehensive framework for the systematic collection and transportation of solid household waste in these regions, Trend reports.

The decree was adopted to ensure the development of a modern waste management system and the organized implementation of these activities across the territories liberated from occupation. Under the new arrangement, the collection and transportation of solid household waste, as well as other non-hazardous solid waste, will be carried out by designated public legal entities as follows:

In Shusha city and Shusha district, the responsible body will be the Shusha City State Reserve Administration. In the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, waste management duties will be handled by the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts. The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts will oversee these activities in those areas, while the same service in Lachin district will be responsible for Lachin district. In Khankendi city, as well as the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, waste collection and transportation will be managed by the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts. The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Kalbajar district will be responsible for Kalbajar district.

As part of the implementation process, all assets of "Tamiz Shahar" Open Joint Stock Company related to the collection and transportation of solid household and other non-hazardous solid waste in the liberated territories have been transferred to the balance sheets of the relevant public legal entities.

