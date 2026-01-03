Tajikistan sees consistent growth in bank account registrations
The steady growth in the number of bank accounts in Tajikistan reflects rising financial inclusion and expanding access to banking services across the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy