Azerbaijan triples investments in German economy for 9M2025

Germany's FDI in Azerbaijan fell to $23.27 million in 2025, cutting down from last year's $46.6 million. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has ramped up its investments in Germany, bringing them up to $53 million, which is three times last year's $17.5 million. Azerbaijan's FDI share in Germany came in at 2.6%, while Germany's share in Azerbaijan stood at 0.5%.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register