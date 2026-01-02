Azerbaijan augments production of cigarettes in 11M2025
Azerbaijan produced 15.7 billion from January through November of last year. This figure grew by 15.3% compared to the same period in 2024. As of December 1, 2025, the stock of finished cigarettes and cigars in Azerbaijan exceeded one billion units.
