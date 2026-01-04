Venezuela’s Supreme Court transfers presidential powers to executive VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Venezuela’s Supreme Court has ruled that Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez will temporarily assume the powers of the president, Trend reports.

The announcement was made by Supreme Court Judge Tania D’Amelio.

According to D’Amelio, the Supreme Court ordered the Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, to immediately take over the duties of the president in strict accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Venezuela.

She noted that the decision was adopted by the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court in connection with the operation of the United States against Venezuela and Nicolas Maduro, which occurred on January 3, 2026.

D’Amelio emphasized that the interpretation of the relevant legal provisions is aimed at ensuring the administrative continuity of the state and maintaining the country’s defense capability amid the president’s forced absence.

Earlier U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country.

He noted that the United States successfully carried out a large-scale operation against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro.

“This operation was done in conjunction with US law enforcement. The details to follow. There will be a news conference today at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.