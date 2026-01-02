Overview of SOCAR's activities in 2025: development priorities

In 2025, SOCAR's daily oil production is projected at 269,000 barrels. The company's proven reserves are expected to remain at 1.469 billion barrels. SOCAR's estimated EBITDA for the year is between 5.5 and 6 billion manat (around $3.2 to 3.5 billion).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register