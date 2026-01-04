Iran seeks to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Iran expressed interest in expanding consultations with Azerbaijan in the economic, transit, political, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Demirchilu, Trend reports.

Highlighting constructive meetings with high-ranking Azerbaijani officials, Araghchi stressed the importance of promoting good-neighborly relations through the continuous strengthening and development of comprehensive ties.

During the meeting, Ambassador Mojtaba Demirchilu also briefed the Foreign Minister on the current state of bilateral relations following Araghchi’s recent visit to Baku on December 7-8.