Uzbekistan Airways updates domestic ticket rules on missed flight segments

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 2. Uzbekistan Airways has introduced new rules for using airline tickets on domestic flights from January 1, 2026, allowing passengers who miss an initial or previous flight segment to continue travel on the remaining itinerary without automatic cancellation, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airways.

The new regulations apply to domestic routes and concern cases where passengers fail to follow the sequence of flight segments indicated in their tickets.

According to the new rules, airlines will keep a passenger's booking for the rest of the segments of a domestic trip even if they don't show up for the first or any of the previous segments. The person can go on the rest of the trip as planned after getting past the security check.



At the same time, no money will be returned for parts that aren't used, no matter what kind of ticket it is. You can only get your money back for airport fees that are tied to parts you didn't use. Tickets with missing parts will also not be reissued.

For international flights, the current standard rules continue to apply. If a passenger doesn't show up for the first segment or one that comes before it, the booking for all later segments is canceled instantly, with no notice given. In these situations, people can either get their money back or rebook their tickets, which is called a voluntary refund or rebooking.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel