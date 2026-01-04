Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Economy Materials 4 January 2026 09:56 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 4

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of January 4, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 21 currencies went up, while 23 currencies fell compared to January 1.

The official rate for $1 is 761,996 rials, while one euro is valued at 893,813 rials. On January 1 the euro was priced at 893,300 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 4

Rial on January 1

1 US dollar

USD

761,996

762,121

1 British pound

GBP

1,026,120

1,024,670

1 Swiss franc

CHF

962,640

960,164

1 Swedish króna

SEK

82,670

82,617

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

75,731

75,581

1 Danish krone

DKK

119,609

119,737

1 Indian rupee

INR

8,468

8,481

1 UAE Dirham

AED

207,487

207,521

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,477,367

2,475,231

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

272,073

271,958

100 Japanese yen

JPY

486,125

485,980

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

97,796

97,916

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,979,639

1,981,407

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

554,910

555,692

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

439,572

438,445

1 South African rand

ZAR

46,223

46,035

1 Turkish lira

TRY

17,708

17,737

1 Russian ruble

RUB

9,498

9,634

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

209,340

209,374

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

58,146

58,139

1 Syrian pound

SYP

69

69

1 Australian dollar

AUD

510,000

508,175

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

203,199

203,232

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

2,026,585

2,026,918

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

592,529

592,494

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

623,269

622,865

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

24,622

24,590

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

363

363

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

529,006

529,814

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

140,527

140,624

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

108,873

108,919

100 Thai baht

THB

2,418,365

2,419,179

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

187,914

187,784

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

528,846

527,729

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,074,748

1,074,924

1 euro

EUR

893,813

894,300

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

150,559

150,196

1 Georgian lari

GEL

283,270

282,802

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

45,599

45,658

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

11,525

11,641

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

259,681

259,663

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

447,784

448,306

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,294,350

1,293,907

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

82,536

82,495

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

217,778

217,947

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,535

2,555

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,543,940 rials and $1 costs 1,316,244 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 995,082 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 848,330 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.34-1.37 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.57-1.6 million rials.

