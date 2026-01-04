Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of January 4, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 21 currencies went up, while 23 currencies fell compared to January 1.

The official rate for $1 is 761,996 rials, while one euro is valued at 893,813 rials. On January 1 the euro was priced at 893,300 rials.

Currency Rial on January 4 Rial on January 1 1 US dollar USD 761,996 762,121 1 British pound GBP 1,026,120 1,024,670 1 Swiss franc CHF 962,640 960,164 1 Swedish króna SEK 82,670 82,617 1 Norwegian krone NOK 75,731 75,581 1 Danish krone DKK 119,609 119,737 1 Indian rupee INR 8,468 8,481 1 UAE Dirham AED 207,487 207,521 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,477,367 2,475,231 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 272,073 271,958 100 Japanese yen JPY 486,125 485,980 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 97,796 97,916 1 Omani rial OMR 1,979,639 1,981,407 1 Canadian dollar CAD 554,910 555,692 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 439,572 438,445 1 South African rand ZAR 46,223 46,035 1 Turkish lira TRY 17,708 17,737 1 Russian ruble RUB 9,498 9,634 1 Qatari riyal QAR 209,340 209,374 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 58,146 58,139 1 Syrian pound SYP 69 69 1 Australian dollar AUD 510,000 508,175 1 Saudi riyal SAR 203,199 203,232 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 2,026,585 2,026,918 1 Singapore dollar SGD 592,529 592,494 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 623,269 622,865 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 24,622 24,590 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 363 363 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 529,006 529,814 1 Libyan dinar LYD 140,527 140,624 1 Chinese yuan CNY 108,873 108,919 100 Thai baht THB 2,418,365 2,419,179 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 187,914 187,784 1,000 South Korean won KRW 528,846 527,729 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,074,748 1,074,924 1 euro EUR 893,813 894,300 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 150,559 150,196 1 Georgian lari GEL 283,270 282,802 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 45,599 45,658 1 Afghan afghani AFN 11,525 11,641 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 259,681 259,663 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 447,784 448,306 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,294,350 1,293,907 1 Tajik somoni TJS 82,536 82,495 1 Turkmen manat TMT 217,778 217,947 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,535 2,555

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,543,940 rials and $1 costs 1,316,244 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 995,082 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 848,330 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.34-1.37 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.57-1.6 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel