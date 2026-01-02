Kyrgyzstan sets new capital requirements for commercial banks

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 2. Kyrgyzstan has introduced new regulations for higher minimum capital requirements for commercial banks, Trend reports via the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan.

The resolution related to this new regulation was published by the board on December 29, 2025. Newly established commercial banks, including foreign ones, are required to have a minimum authorized capital of 3 billion soms ($34.3 million). The same requirement applies to the regulatory capital of these banks.

For existing commercial banks, the new rules suggest for a gradual increase in capital requirements over the next several years. Starting in mid-2026, the minimum authorized capital will be raised to 800 million soms ($9.1 million), and this figure will continue to rise progressively, reaching 3 billion soms ($34.3 million) by 2030.

For systemically important banks, the National Bank has set a higher minimum authorized capital requirement of 8 billion soms ($91.4 million), which must be met by July 1, 2027. Any bank of such kind will have 1 year to meet the authorized capital requirement and 3 months to comply with the regulatory capital requirement.

In addition, the resolution outlines that entities that received a banking license before the approval of the new regulation must raise their authorized capital to the specified levels by the time they receive their license. Banks submitting new applications will be required to meet the 3 billion som ($34.3 million) minimum capital requirement immediately.

The conversions from som to USD are based on the official exchange rate established by the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, which, as of January 1, 2026, stands at 1 USD = 87.4435 som.

