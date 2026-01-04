Azerbaijan Water Resources Agency's entity rolls out tender for new system device purchase
The Regional Water Reclamation Service of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency has issued a tender for the purchase of a GPS/GNSS System/IP67 Device. The participation fee is 103.5 manat ($60.9), and bids must be submitted by 18:00 (GMT+4) on January 26, 2026.
