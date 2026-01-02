USACC to host U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) will host the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the Chamber, Trend reports via the USACC.

The conference, to be held March 10, will bring together senior government officials, business leaders, investors, and financial sector representatives to chart the next phase of U.S.-Azerbaijan economic collaboration.

As USACC marks its 30th anniversary, this milestone offers a timely opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments of the past, assess current trends, and define a forward-looking agenda that strengthens bilateral trade, investment, and innovation.

Since its establishment in 1995, USACC has served as the leading platform fostering commercial, economic, and cultural ties between the United States and Azerbaijan. Over the past three decades, USACC has played a pivotal role in promoting dialogue between the public and private sectors, facilitating trade and business diversification and economic cooperation between the two nations.