Colombia urges for UN Security Council meeting over Venezuela border situation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3.​ As a member of the United Nations (UN), we will take steps to convene the Security Council in response to the situation at the Venezuela border, Colombian President Gustavo Petro wrote on X account, Trend reports.

He added that following discussions earlier in the day, security forces have been deployed along the Colombia-Venezuela border, and all available humanitarian aid resources have been mobilized to address a potential mass refugee flow.

The Colombian embassy in Venezuela has activated full operations to respond to citizens’ requests and provide assistance amid the crisis. President Gustavo Petro also stressed that, as a member of the UN Security Council, Colombia will take the lead in calling a council meeting to address the situation.

In addition, Petro shared a list of areas reportedly bombed in Venezuela on his official X page, though the information has yet to be confirmed by the Venezuelan government.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel