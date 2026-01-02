Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President of Swiss Confederation

Politics Materials 2 January 2026 10:05 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the fire in Crans-Montana that claimed numerous lives.

In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my profound condolences to Your Excellency, to the families and loved ones of the victims, and to the entire people of Switzerland. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the letter reads.

