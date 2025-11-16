Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 16 November 2025 11:55 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev highlights Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s significant contribution to the development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. President Ilham Aliyev, speaking at the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, highlighted the significant contribution of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations, Trend reports.

The head of state said: “Shavkat Miromonovich is not only a wise statesman but also a person who has made a substantial contribution to the development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations. In Azerbaijan, he is loved and respected for his concrete actions and kind attitude toward our people. As a forward-looking politician, Shavkat Miromonovich clearly recognizes the need for closer interaction between the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.”

