Serdar Berdimuhamedov called for active economic co-op in strategic areas

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Turkmenistan calls on Central Asian countries to actively cooperate in transport, energy, trade, industrial, and technological sectors, said President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

"The enormous potential of Central Asian countries dictates the urgent need for further active economic cooperation in the interests of all states in the region. Strategic areas include transport, energy, trade, industrial, and technological cooperation," Berdimuhamedov said.

He noted that strengthening cooperation in these areas will create a foundation for sustainable regional development and increase investment attractiveness.