Tajikistan proposes international innovative educational center in Central Asia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Tajikistan proposes establishing an international innovative educational center in Central Asia, said President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

"We consider it important to direct a joint project in science, education, culture, and art toward preserving and passing on the rich historical and spiritual heritage of our region to future generations. Considering the need to develop cooperation in this area, we propose establishing an international innovative educational center in Central Asia. This center could become a unified platform for scientific research and educational programs of our states," Rahmon said.

He emphasized that the center would enhance cooperation in research, education, culture, and the arts, serving as a hub for knowledge exchange and collaborative projects across Central Asian countries.