Tajikistan proposes unified transport and logistics space in Central Asia

Photo: Press service of the president of Tajikistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Tajikistan proposes creating a unified transport and logistics space in Central Asia, said President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

"Our region is becoming a strategic hub for transport and logistics. It is essential to modernize railway corridors, expand air and multimodal transportation, and synchronize logistics processes," Rahmon said.

He added that improving transport and logistics infrastructure would increase freight capacity, facilitate trade, and enhance investment attractiveness of the region’s transport networks.