Azerbaijan resurrects RON-95 gasoline imports from UAE
Azerbaijan imported 105,300 tons of RON-95 gasoline from six countries in the first nine months of 2025, totaling $89.7 million. This marked an 88.7 percent increase in volume and a 66.9 percent rise in value compared to the same period last year. The country also resumed RON-95 gasoline imports from the UAE, with 9,300 tons valued at $8.2 million.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy