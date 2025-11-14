Azerbaijan resurrects RON-95 gasoline imports from UAE

Azerbaijan imported 105,300 tons of RON-95 gasoline from six countries in the first nine months of 2025, totaling $89.7 million. This marked an 88.7 percent increase in volume and a 66.9 percent rise in value compared to the same period last year. The country also resumed RON-95 gasoline imports from the UAE, with 9,300 tons valued at $8.2 million.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register