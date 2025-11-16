Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 16, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 2 currencies rose, while 43 currencies fell compared to November 15.

The official rate for $1 is 593,985 rials, while one euro is valued at 690,442 rials. On November 15, the euro was priced at 692,116 rials.

Currency Rial on November 16 Rial on November 15 1 US dollar USD 593,985 595,708 1 British pound GBP 781,865 783,760 1 Swiss franc CHF 747,147 750,839 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,833 63,043 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,864 59,015 1 Danish krone DKK 92,435 92,673 1 Indian rupee INR 6,688 6,717 1 UAE Dirham AED 161,739 162,208 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,933,546 1,942,005 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 211,603 211,562 100 Japanese yen JPY 384,422 385,227 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 76,408 76,647 1 Omani rial OMR 1,544,250 1,547,269 1 Canadian dollar CAD 423,514 424,770 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 337,372 338,701 1 South African rand ZAR 34,765 34,783 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,077 14,071 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,335 7,368 1 Qatari riyal QAR 163,183 163,656 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 45,334 45,464 1 Syrian pound SYP 54 54 1 Australian dollar AUD 387,979 390,081 1 Saudi riyal SAR 158,396 158,855 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,579,747 1,584,330 1 Singapore dollar SGD 457,443 458,736 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 457,443 487,623 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,417 19,487 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 283 284 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 417,803 419,602 1 Libyan dinar LYD 155,447 156,196 1 Chinese yuan CNY 83,672 83,923 100 Thai baht THB 1,834,706 1,837,133 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 143,732 144,157 1,000 South Korean won KRW 407,971 409,823 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 837,779 840,209 1 euro EUR 690,442 692,116 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 113,514 113,664 1 Georgian lari GEL 219,512 220,122 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,540 35,641 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,955 8,984 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,184 174,690 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 349,203 350,416 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,005,874 1,008,781 1 Tajik somoni TJS 64,284 64,470 1 Turkmen manat TMT 169,386 170,377 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,535 2,552

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 854,546 rials and $1 costs 735,163 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 829,655 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 713,750 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.1-1.3 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.28-1.31 million rials.

