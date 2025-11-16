Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 16

Economy Materials 16 November 2025 09:50 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 16

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 16, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 2 currencies rose, while 43 currencies fell compared to November 15.

The official rate for $1 is 593,985 rials, while one euro is valued at 690,442 rials. On November 15, the euro was priced at 692,116 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 16

Rial on November 15

1 US dollar

USD

593,985

595,708

1 British pound

GBP

781,865

783,760

1 Swiss franc

CHF

747,147

750,839

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,833

63,043

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,864

59,015

1 Danish krone

DKK

92,435

92,673

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,688

6,717

1 UAE Dirham

AED

161,739

162,208

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,933,546

1,942,005

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

211,603

211,562

100 Japanese yen

JPY

384,422

385,227

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

76,408

76,647

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,544,250

1,547,269

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

423,514

424,770

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

337,372

338,701

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,765

34,783

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,077

14,071

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,335

7,368

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

163,183

163,656

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

45,334

45,464

1 Syrian pound

SYP

54

54

1 Australian dollar

AUD

387,979

390,081

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

158,396

158,855

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,579,747

1,584,330

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

457,443

458,736

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

457,443

487,623

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,417

19,487

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

283

284

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

417,803

419,602

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

155,447

156,196

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

83,672

83,923

100 Thai baht

THB

1,834,706

1,837,133

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

143,732

144,157

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

407,971

409,823

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

837,779

840,209

1 euro

EUR

690,442

692,116

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

113,514

113,664

1 Georgian lari

GEL

219,512

220,122

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,540

35,641

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,955

8,984

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,184

174,690

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

349,203

350,416

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,005,874

1,008,781

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

64,284

64,470

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

169,386

170,377

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,535

2,552

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 854,546 rials and $1 costs 735,163 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 829,655 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 713,750 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.1-1.3 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.28-1.31 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more