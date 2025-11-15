Next wave of former IDPs arrives in Khidirli village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, November 15. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent to their native land has arrived in Khidirli village of the Aghdam district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 50 families (219 people) were given keys to their apartments in Khidirli.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, as well as the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

