Turkmenistan, Qatar prepping for key Intergovernmental Commission talks in Doha

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 15. Turkmenistan is preparing for the upcoming meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which will take place in Doha this month, Trend reports via the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers.

In an announcement delivered by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguly Atagulyev during a government meeting, it was stated that the upcoming session will center on broadening cooperation across key sectors, including trade, economics, investment, finance, banking, energy, transport and communications, information technology, agriculture, and environmental protection. Additionally, the agenda will explore avenues for strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, with a particular focus on education, culture, youth policy, sports, and tourism.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov approved Turkmenistan’s proposed composition of the Intergovernmental Commission.

Turkmenistan and Qatar have intensified their collaboration in recent years, particularly through the framework of their Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.