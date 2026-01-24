Tajikistan, Malaysia discuss steps to develop comprehensive cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 24. Tajikistan and Malaysia discussed further steps to develop comprehensive cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik MFA.

This issue was discussed during a meeting between Tajik Ambassador Ardasher Qodiri and Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Dato' Sri Haji Fadillah bin Haji Yusof, held on January 21, 2026.

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Malaysia in various areas, including the economy, trade, investment, as well as the water and energy sector.

They also discussed the participation of a Malaysian delegation in the 4th High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018–2028, which is scheduled to take place in Dushanbe from May 25 to 28, 2026.

Special attention was paid to strengthening trade and economic ties between the two countries, expanding and deepening trade relations, creating favorable investment opportunities, and supporting joint ventures in priority industrial sectors.