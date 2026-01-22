Uzbekistan sees growth in natural gas exports in 2025
Uzbekistan boosted its natural gas exports in 2025 while cutting imports, helping to improve its energy trade balance amid growing global demand.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy