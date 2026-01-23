Azerbaijan’s SOCAR plans to open 25 new filling stations in Italy (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR plans to open 25 new gas filling stations under its brand in Italy in 2026, the company told Trend.

Currently, SOCAR operates 564 fuel stations abroad, the company said, with the network distributed as follows:

Austria – 87 stations

Switzerland – 223 stations

Ukraine – 54 stations

Georgia – 103 stations

Romania – 83 stations

Türkiye – 14 stations

Domestically, SOCAR runs 72 fuel stations across Azerbaijan, including nine in the recently liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

The company also outlined plans to expand its domestic network: "In the liberated areas, the first fuel station put into operation was SOCAR Petroleum. Its main goal was to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply for vehicles during construction works. A long-term development strategy for the company is currently under preparation. Once approved, work will begin on opening new fuel stations across Azerbaijan later this year," SOCAR said.