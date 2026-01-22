Uzbekistan’s bank deposits reach new high as of January 2026
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan
As of January 1, 2026, Uzbekistan’s bank deposits soared to 417.3 trillion soums ($34.4 billion), a significant leap from 308.7 trillion soums ($25.4 billion) the previous year, reflecting an increase in savings and trust in the banking system.
