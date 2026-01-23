Uzbekistan moves to expand financing ties with Oppenheimer

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 23. Uzbekistan and U.S.-based Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. discussed financing for priority investment projects and opportunities for Uzbek companies to access international capital markets, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The issue was discussed during the meeting between Akram Aliev, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and John Tonelli, Managing Director and Head of Debt Capital Markets at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Particular attention was given to attracting financing for projects in infrastructure, industrial manufacturing, energy, and other priority sectors, including the issuance of sovereign and corporate bonds, as well as preparing private-sector companies to engage effectively with international investors.

Oppenheimer, an independent U.S. investment bank, provides investment banking, financial advisory, capital markets, and asset management services worldwide.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel