KazMunayGas, TPAO explore new frontiers in bilateral cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 23. Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas (KMG), Askhat Khassenov, and Chairman of Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), Cem Erdem, discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in geological exploration and hydrocarbon production, Trend reports.

The parties examined potential avenues for enhancing cooperation in geological exploration, hydrocarbon production, and the attraction of investments.

Moreover, it was further highlighted that, since the signing of a confidentiality agreement in June 2025, KMG and TPAO have been actively exchanging information and collaboratively exploring potential projects in Kazakhstan and Türkiye. As part of this initiative, technical sessions have been conducted for TPAO specialists, and they have been granted access to geological data about promising exploration blocks in Kazakhstan.

Following their assessment, the Turkish side expressed particular interest in the offshore Big Zhambyl project in the North Caspian Sea. TPAO is currently undertaking a comprehensive technical and economic evaluation of the project.

Khassenov reaffirmed KMG’s full readiness to transition to the practical implementation phase of the project.

TPAO was established in 1954 as an integrated state-owned oil company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, production, refining, and marketing. TPAO is one of Türkiye’s key state energy companies and is implementing an extensive program to increase hydrocarbon output, particularly in the Black Sea and eastern regions of the country. In addition to its domestic operations, TPAO is involved in oil and gas exploration and production projects in Azerbaijan, Algeria, and offshore areas near Northern Cyprus. The company also operates its own fleet of seismic survey and drilling vessels.