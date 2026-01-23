Turkmenistan and Belgium explore opportunities for stronger bilateral ties

Photo: The official X account of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Belgium

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 23. Turkmenistan and Belgium discussed prospects for developing bilateral and regional cooperation, the Turkmen ambassador, Sapar Palvanov, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

The discussion was held at a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, ambassadors from Central Asian countries and Mongolia, and the President of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives, Peter De Ruwer, on January 22.

The sides exchanged views on parliamentary engagement and potential cooperation in transport, energy, climate, and education. They also emphasized the importance of strengthening contacts among people, youth, educational, and cultural circles as a key factor in building a strong and long-term partnership.