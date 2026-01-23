Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria interconnector project to launch FS consultancy bids

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The selection of a consulting company to conduct the feasibility study (FS) for the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria interconnector project will begin soon, General Director of the Green Corridor Alliance Joint Venture Tural Aliyev said during a roundtable event on the occasion of the International Clean Energy Day at ADA University, Trend reports.

"The terms of reference for the interconnector are ready, and the selection of a consultant will begin soon," Aliyev emphasized.

On April 4, 2025, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, with the support of ADB and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), announced the launch of the first phase of the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor initiative. As part of the initiative, the countries signed an agreement on cooperation to prepare a feasibility study, which includes the integration of the three countries' energy systems and the creation of a renewable energy supply route to Europe.

A joint venture called the Green Corridor Alliance was established to manage the project, with its headquarters in Baku. The feasibility study for the project is being conducted with financial support from ADB and AIIB.

A roundtable discussion and an award ceremony of the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Clean Energy Hackathon 2026 are being held in Baku on the occasion of the International Clean Energy Day.

The event features a roundtable discussion and an award ceremony on the topic of transition to clean energy and regional cooperation models to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy.

