Azerbaijani oil declines in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, declined by $1.32, or 1.9%, on January 22 from the previous level, coming in at $66.63 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $1.37, or 2.1%, to $64.07 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went down by $0.83, or 2.3%, to $35.28 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea decreased by $1.65, or 2.5%, to $67.78 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

