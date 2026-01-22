Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Swiss SICPA SA ink services agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Swiss SICPA SA signed a services agreement, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, SOCAR and Switzerland’s SICPA SA signed a services agreement.

This collaboration will establish a framework for joint activities based on modern traceability technologies. The planned solutions will contribute to strengthening security across the energy supply chain and enhancing transparency," the post reads.

SICPA is a Swiss technology company that supports the effective governance and long-term prosperity of nations. Established in 1927 and headquartered in Switzerland, SICPA is best known for safeguarding the majority of the world's banknotes.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel