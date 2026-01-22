President of congress of deputies of Kingdom of Spain comes to Azerbaijan on visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. President of the Congress of Deputies of the Kingdom of Spain Francina Armengol Socias arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on 22 January, Trend reports, citing the press and public relations department of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The parliamentary delegation of Spain were welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport where both nations’ flags had been hoisted by Head of the Milli Majlis Working Group for Inter-Parliamentary Relations with Spain Sevil Mikayilova, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Spain Ramiz Hasanov, Ambassador of Spain to Türkiye and Azerbaijan Cristina Latorre, Charge d’Affaires to Azerbaijan José Pedro Torrubia and other officials.

The itinerary of the visit includes a number of meetings for Francina Armengol Socias to have with Azerbaijani officials; there will be an exchange of opinions as to the future development of our bilateral relations.