bp pledges to continue promoting Azerbaijan's cultural heritage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23.​ bp will continue promoting Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, bp's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye Gio Cristofoli said at the opening ceremony of the overhauled new exhibition halls and permanent exhibition "Generation of the Sixties: Azerbaijani Art Beyond Conformity" at the National Museum of Art today, Trend reports.

According to him, within the framework of the project implemented with the support of bp, it's now possible to see the magnificent works at the National Museum of Art more clearly.

"Major renovation work has been carried out here. Modern lighting systems have been installed as part of the works. bp has made a great contribution to the economy of Azerbaijan, but economy isn't everything. Tradition and culture are also very important," he emphasized.

"We are proud to participate in preserving, promoting, and preserving the rich and fascinating cultural heritage of Azerbaijan and look forward to continuing this path with numerous new and interesting projects in the future," he added.

