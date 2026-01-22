Kazakhstan,Türkiye discuss prospects for strengthening co-op in oil/gas sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 22. Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) Askhat Khassenov and Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector, Trend reports via KMG.

During a meeting in Ankara, Türkiye, the sides reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation between KazMunayGas and Turkish energy companies. In particular, KMG and Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) have conducted active work to assess promising geological exploration projects in both countries and are currently considering a transition to their practical implementation.

Khassenov said that expanding cooperation with Turkish partners would help intensify geological exploration, introduce advanced technologies, and support the development of human capital.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their intention to continue joint efforts to strengthen cooperation in the oil and gas sector in the interests of the economic development of Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

In July 2025, TPAO and KMG signed a cooperation agreement. The document outlines the collaboration between the two companies in geological exploration and hydrocarbon extraction in Kazakhstan. This includes conducting comprehensive geological studies of promising areas, exploring opportunities for joint work on existing oil and gas fields, and providing oilfield services.

