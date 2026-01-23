Turkmenistan calls for stability and partnership at Central Asia-Russia talks

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 23. Turkmenistan supports ideas and proposals aimed at strengthening stability, trust, and mutually beneficial cooperation in accordance with the national interests of the participants of the “Central Asia-Russia” consultative format, said Turkmenistan’s plenipotentiary, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia and Chair of the Economic Commission Esen Aydogdyev, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

He made the statement during high-level consultations between Central Asia's nations and Russia on January 22, 2026.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, focused on the implementation of the Joint Action Plan between Central Asia and Russia for the period of 2025–2027.

The discussions also encompassed potential strategies for translating the outcomes of the Second Summit of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Russian Federation into actionable steps. This includes facilitating consultations among the relevant ministries and governmental bodies from all six participating states.