Turkmenistan, FAO launch Central Asia land restoration initiative

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 23. The Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) signed a project on a coordinated approach to restoring land resources in ecosystems severely affected by climate change in Central Asia, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The documents were signed on the sidelines of the International Conference titled “Health and Nutrition in the Context of Climate Change,” held on January 22 in Ashgabat.

Turkmenistan became a member of the FAO in 1995. The collaboration was reinforced as the country participated in regional programs, with notable involvement in the initial phase of the FAO-Türkiye Collaboration Programme (FTPP) from 2009 to 2015. Initial collaboration concentrated on assisting the Turkmen government in enhancing cotton production, mechanizing harvesting processes, and providing technical help for agricultural and environmental conservation.

Earlier, on January 21, an agreement was signed between the Government of Turkmenistan and FAO on the establishment of a representative office of the organization and the provision of technical assistance.

