Azerbaijani PM discusses co-op opportunities with Speaker of Congress of Deputies of Spain

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, met with Francina Armengol Socias, Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of the Kingdom of Spain, on January 23, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, Asadov expressed condolences to Armengol Socias over the recent train accident in Spain that resulted in numerous casualties.

The sides noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Spain are demonstrating positive momentum across various fields and emphasized that interstate ties are based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect.

Issues of interparliamentary cooperation were also discussed, with particular emphasis placed on the importance of reciprocal visits and contacts at the parliamentary level.

The meeting further addressed prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in a range of areas, including trade and economic relations, investment, energy, including renewable energy, as well as transport and other sectors.