President Sadyr Japarov holds meeting with heads of construction companies

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 23. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov held a meeting today, January 23, with the heads of major construction companies in the country, representatives of relevant state bodies, and the Bishkek City Mayor’s Office, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

The meeting was held in a question-and-answer format. During the discussion, participants raised pressing issues related to developers’ fulfillment of their obligations, as well as the need to eliminate inconsistencies and improve the regulatory and legal framework governing the construction sector.

Furthermore, the head of state issued specific instructions to Minister of Construction, Architecture, and Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev and Bishkek Mayor Aibek Junushaliev.

President Japarov placed particular emphasis on the integrity of construction companies, stressing the importance of open, transparent, and honest operations. He underlined the inadmissibility of violations of obligations to citizens, citing examples of certain companies whose activities were accompanied by breaches of legislation.

The president instructed the mayor of Bishkek and the minister of construction to hold such meetings on a regular basis to ensure that emerging issues do not accumulate but are resolved in a timely manner.

The construction sector in Kyrgyzstan is experiencing rapid growth, with a 21.1% increase in gross output projected for early 2025, positioning it as a leader in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). In the first half of 2025, the country saw a 1.9-fold increase in construction work, including 779,500 square meters of housing developed. The sector is vital for employment and investment, expecting a gross output of 438.5 billion soms ($5 billion) in 2025.

Key components include local manufacturing of materials like cement and brick, alongside challenges such as high material costs, investment needs, and safety standards. Emerging trends focus on eco-friendly materials in housing, with a notable 23.9% increase in housing construction. The government is enhancing oversight and standards to ensure safety in the sector.

