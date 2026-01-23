Azerbaijan promoting peaceful coexistence - Natalia Sharovskaya on 'Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov' (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Baku Network platform has released the latest episode of the analytical video project “Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov,” Trend reports.

The distinguished guest of the program was People's Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan Natalia Sharovskaya.

“We are living in a very anxious time. I am far from politics; as an actress, my career takes precedence over any involvement in politics. However, one cannot help but be affected by the current global events. Witnessing the decline of humanity, compassion, and empathy in individuals is terrifying. I am most terrified by that,” Sharovskaya said.

The People’s Artist noted that modern society is in need of a deep reassessment of its core values. In her view, going back to traditions and cultural roots is the sole way to find spiritual renewal.

Sharovskaya placed special emphasis on the themes of patriotism and gratitude toward the state and the country’s leadership.

“I am deeply grateful to our respected president. He led us to victory and to the restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is an enormous achievement. We have reclaimed our lands, and this will remain in history forever. I thank him for his wisdom, resilience, and sincere care for the people,” she said.

The actress underscored that art and culture are the bedrock of maintaining peace.

“When the muses speak, the guns fall silent. Theater, music, and creativity have the power to unite people. Through culture, we pass on love, joy, and kindness. If this feeling is preserved, the world can be saved,” Sharovskaya reminded.

Speaking about multiculturalism, Sharovskaya stressed that it is not merely a political concept but an integral part of Azerbaijan’s historical identity.

“Multiculturalism is not a modern slogan. It is a way of life that has always defined Azerbaijan. Here, people have never been divided by nationality, religion, or skin color. Christians, Muslims, and Jews live and work side by side, united by mutual respect. This unity is our greatest strength,” she added.

Sharovskaya also pointed out that Azerbaijan has long been a shining example of peaceful coexistence among different peoples, emphasizing that many visitors to Baku experience and come to value the genuine charm of this distinctive environment.

Readers are invited to watch the full video edition of the program: