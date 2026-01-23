Latvia discusses prospects for co-op with Azerbaijan in green energy (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23.​ Latvia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is discussing prospects for cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of green energy, LCCI Director of the European Union (EU) Projects Department, Līga Sičeva, said in an interview with Trend.

"Latvia has developed strong expertise in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable construction, and circular economy solutions. This experience could become increasingly relevant for Azerbaijan as the country advances its energy transition, seeks to diversify its energy mix, and aims to improve efficiency across industry and urban infrastructure," she said.

According to Sičeva, from the LCCI’s perspective, cooperation in this area is most effective when it is built around concrete needs and practical applications, including pilot projects, technology transfer, and knowledge exchange.

She added that Latvian solutions can generate added value in areas such as smart energy management, energy-efficient buildings, and environmental technologies, supporting Azerbaijan’s sustainable development goals while also fostering mutually beneficial long-term cooperation.

"Based on existing experience, it is crucial to consider the readiness of the local ecosystem when discussing cooperation in green technologies, including the availability of supporting services, the regulatory framework, and the operational capacity to implement specific solutions," Sičeva said.

Līga Sičeva pointed out that while companies from Latvia and the Central Baltic region are often well prepared for cooperation and can offer advanced technologies, differences in market structures and implementation conditions may pose certain challenges, particularly in sectors such as construction, water management, and waste processing.

"Price competitiveness also plays a crucial role, as markets are increasingly shaped by alternative solutions from other regions, including suppliers from China and Türkiye that operate at different cost levels. A careful assessment of market conditions, combined with pilot partnerships, can help identify options that strike the right balance between technical reliability and economic efficiency," she noted.

Sičeva emphasized that there is a clear readiness and openness on both sides to cooperate in green technologies.

"By identifying shared priorities, suitable market entry points, and the right partners, cooperation can be built in a practical and mutually beneficial way. A focused, phased approach that brings together technology providers, local partners, and public institutions will help ensure that green solutions are adapted to local needs and deliver sustainable results in the long term," she stressed.

