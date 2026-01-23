Death toll rises to 67 in Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The death toll from the massive fire at the Gul Plaza shopping mall in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi has risen to 67, Trend reports.

The fire broke out on the evening of January 17 on the first floor of the shopping center, located in a densely populated area of the city. It took three days to fully contain and extinguish the blaze.

Earlier reports had put the number of fatalities at 60. According to doctors, 15 victims have been identified so far. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with preliminary estimates suggesting that more than 80 people may still be trapped under the rubble.