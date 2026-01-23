Azerbaijan debating wind energy transfer from Caspian Sea bottom to Europe with investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Azerbaijan is discussing wind energy transfer from the Caspian Sea bottom to Europe with investors, Tural Aliyev, General Director of the Green Corridor Alliance Joint Venture, established within the framework of the Central Asia-Azerbaijan green energy corridor project, said during a roundtable event on the occasion of the International Clean Energy Day at ADA University, Trend reports.

According to him, currently, cooperation models are being discussed with potential investors on the green energy corridor (Black Sea Energy).

"Major work is underway to transport wind energy from the Caspian Sea to Europe through the seabed. The feasibility study for the project has already been completed, and cooperation models are currently being discussed with potential investors," Aliyev noted.

On April 4, 2025, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, with the support of ADB and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), announced the launch of the first phase of the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor initiative. As part of the initiative, the countries signed an agreement on cooperation to prepare a feasibility study, which includes the integration of the three countries' energy systems and the creation of a renewable energy supply route to Europe.

A joint venture called the Green Corridor Alliance was established to manage the project, with its headquarters in Baku. The feasibility study for the project is being conducted with financial support from ADB and AIIB.

A roundtable discussion and an award ceremony of the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Clean Energy Hackathon 2026 are being held in Baku on the occasion of the International Clean Energy Day.

The event features a roundtable discussion and an award ceremony on the topic of transition to clean energy and regional cooperation models to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy.

