Uzbekistan sees decline in motor gasoline output in 2025
Uzbekistan’s motor gasoline production fell to 1.2 million tons in 2025, continuing a multi-year decline, official data show. The manufacturing sector remained the main driver of industrial output, accounting for 86% of total production.
