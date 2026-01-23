Azerbaijan sheds light on oil exports to Czech Republic for 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan's exports of crude oil and petroleum products, derived from bituminous minerals, totaled 1.4 million tons, valued at $742.2 million. This marked a significant decline compared to 2024, with a decrease of $338.8 million (31.3%) in value and a drop of 365,000 tons (20.6%) in volume.

