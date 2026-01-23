Azerbaijan sheds light on oil exports to Czech Republic for 2025
In 2025, Azerbaijan's exports of crude oil and petroleum products, derived from bituminous minerals, totaled 1.4 million tons, valued at $742.2 million. This marked a significant decline compared to 2024, with a decrease of $338.8 million (31.3%) in value and a drop of 365,000 tons (20.6%) in volume.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy