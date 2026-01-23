Tajikistan adopts resolution regulating budget execution for 2026

The document is designed to optimize the utilization of public funds, ensure the timely execution of investment projects, and foster sustainable economic growth in 2026.

In accordance with the resolution, ministries, agencies, and local authorities are obligated to adhere to strict timelines for fulfilling budgetary commitments, with a particular focus on ensuring the prompt disbursement of social payments and salaries for employees in state institutions and budget-funded organizations.

Emphasis is also placed on ensuring strict compliance with public procurement plans and the efficient allocation of funds earmarked for the construction and reconstruction of facilities.

To promote transparency, the Ministry of Finance will be responsible for overseeing the use of budgetary resources and will compile quarterly reports. Additionally, all public procurement procedures must align with the established regulations, and any resulting savings are to be deposited into designated accounts.

The resolution also includes measures related to social payments and public funds, providing for the payment of wages via electronic cards and mandatory reporting on pension and social benefit disbursements.

Special attention is given to the timely completion of state investment projects. Ministries, agencies, and local authorities are instructed to submit detailed information on the allocation and use of grant and loan funds earmarked for project implementation.

Furthermore, the document establishes requirements for quarterly reporting on expenditures and revenues of the republican budget, including data on financial transactions, tax revenues, and other mandatory payments.

The resolution also provides for the introduction of electronic document management systems to optimize financial operations and increase transparency. Local authorities must ensure that data is entered into the public finance management system promptly.

The government further outlined measures aimed at improving tax compliance and enhancing coordination with international financial institutions to ensure effective financing of state programs.

Oversight of the implementation of the resolution has been assigned to Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda.